Gerald R. Ford International Airport braces for busiest travel day

After severe weather caused delays and cancellations last week, Gerald R. Ford International Airport isn’t experiencing any major issues on its busiest travel day.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With Gerald R. Ford International Airport officials anticipating 75,000 people this Thanksgiving holiday season, they are asking flyers to give themselves some extra time in light of the increased travel numbers.

“That is near 100% of the traffic levels we saw in 2019, and, of course in 2019 – that was a record-breaking year for passengers in general,” said Chief Operating Officer for the Gerald R. Ford International Airport Alex Paric. “We’re ready. We're prepared for the large amount of people coming through the airport. And we just asked everyone to come prepared two hours prior to have a smooth process through the airport.”

As of 6 a.m. Tuesday, there were no listed delays or cancellations on the airport’s website. In fact, Flight No. 2064 to Chicago Midway was a half-hour early. That being said, airline check-in counters were noticeably busy. The airport’s TSA checkpoint also had a busy, but moving, line.

“We ask people to come two hours prior to their departure flight,” Paric said. “That will give them plenty of time to find a parking spot, check in with the airline and get through TSA security checkpoint, maybe grab a coffee or a bite to eat and then onto their flight.”

Paric said the second-busiest travel day will be Nov. 28 – the Monday after Thanksgiving.

If you have questions about items you can bring onboard, visit the TSA’s “What can I bring?” page.

