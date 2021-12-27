Grand Rapids airport reporting delays due to weather conditions

Ford International Airport has delays and cancellations both for arrivals and departures this afternoon.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Freezing rain in West Michigan and elsewhere have caused a number of weather-related flight delays Monday morning.

So far, 11 arrival flights are delayed, and six departures are delayed as well. There are a handful of cancellations, too.

Airport spokesperson Mary Ann Sabo said 20 percent of flights at GRR have been impacted by the weather.

"While weather conditions have returned to normal, we’re seeing a ripple effect for the day as aircraft have been repositioned or delayed," Sabo said in a statement.

"Our airline partners are working as quickly as possible to return to their regular schedule of operations. We encourage passengers to first check with their airline for flight status."

You can check out the GRR flight tracker here for a current list of delays.

Nationwide, flight cancellations have disrupted holiday travel over the weekend due to COVID-19.

