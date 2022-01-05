Flights are getting canceled at Ford Airport ahead of winter weather

More flight cancelations are expected to come in Wednesday as severe winter weather makes its way through West Michigan.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you’re scheduled to fly in or out of Grand Rapids Wednesday, make sure you’re checking on your flight. With severe winter weather on the way, flights are starting to get canceled at Gerald R. Ford International Airport.

According to the airport flight tracker, eight flights leaving Grand Rapids have been canceled as of 6:20 a.m. and nine flights to Grand Rapids have been canceled so far.

Cancellations have been adding up nationwide this week following a weekend of snowy conditions and COVID concerns.

According to tracking service FlightAware, more than 2,600 U.S. flights and more than 4,400 worldwide flights were grounded Sunday. That followed Saturday's mass cancellations of more than 2,700 U.S. flights, and more than 4,700 worldwide.

More flight cancelations are expected to come in Wednesday as severe winter weather makes its way through West Michigan. That weather could last through Friday.

