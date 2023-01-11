Gerald R. Ford Airport flights impacted by FAA systems outage

The majority of flights at the Gerald R. Ford Airport in Grand Rapids were grounded due to an FAA system issue.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Travelers at the Gerald R. Ford Airport were stuck waiting in terminals as the Federal Aviation Administration grounded flights across the United States Wednesday morning.

An issue with an online system that pilots use to check before flights to review hazards was offline for a portion of the morning, causing flights to be grounded.

The FAA ordered a pause on all domestic departures as workers tried to fix the problem.

The pause was in place until 9 a.m.

Update 5: Normal air traffic operations are resuming gradually across the U.S. following an overnight outage to the Notice to Air Missions system that provides safety info to flight crews. The ground stop has been lifted.



We continue to look into the cause of the initial problem — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) January 11, 2023

In Grand Rapids, a majority of the flights have been grounded until well past noon.

13 ON YOUR SIDE crews reported the terminals were mostly empty. Most people who were waiting on their flights have either left for the day or are waiting.

Some people's flights were being rebooked for tomorrow.

For the latest on departures at GRR, click here.

