GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Now it's even easier to get south of Michigan!

Allegiant Air will be offering non-stop flights out of Grand Rapids to both Tennessee and Savannah Hilton-Head tomorrow.

Travelers can start booking on Thursday, June 6 starting at $96.

With these newest additions, Allegiant now flies to nine cities from Grand Rapids.

Earlier this year, the Ford Airport and the Right Place came together to open an Allegiant Air base in Grand Rapids. The airline was set to add at least 66 new jobs and invest $42.8 million into expanded services.

If you're interested in catching a flight, the days, times and lowest fares can be found on www.allegiant.com.

