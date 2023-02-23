Limited service for Harbor Transit Thursday

GRAND HAVEN, Michigan — Harbor Transit announced Thursday that they will only be offering limited service until at least noon due to the weather.
The curb-to-curb public transportation system services Ferrysburg, Grand Haven, Grand Haven Township, Spring Lake and Spring Lake Township.
Harbor Transit said that they will only be offering the limited service until at least 12 p.m. on Thursday. They advise to check their Facebook page for any updates to their service throughout the day.
Limited service only includes rides for the following circumstances:
- Doctor’s appointments
- Medical emergencies including dialysis
- Place of employment (including babysitting)
- Court appointments
- Secretary of State Office (license expiring that day)
- Day care and day care facilities
- Pickup medical prescriptions
- Physical therapy
- Mental health
- Auto repair services
- Alano club
To schedule a ride with Harbor Transit, call (616) 842-3200. Learn more about routes and fares at HarborTransit.org/RiderInfo.
