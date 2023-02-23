Limited service for Harbor Transit Thursday

The curb-to-curb public transportation system services Ferrysburg, Grand Haven, Grand Haven Township, Spring Lake and Spring Lake Township.

GRAND HAVEN, Michigan — Harbor Transit announced Thursday that they will only be offering limited service until at least noon due to the weather.

The curb-to-curb public transportation system services Ferrysburg, Grand Haven, Grand Haven Township, Spring Lake and Spring Lake Township.

Harbor Transit said that they will only be offering the limited service until at least 12 p.m. on Thursday. They advise to check their Facebook page for any updates to their service throughout the day.

Limited service only includes rides for the following circumstances:

Doctor’s appointments

Medical emergencies including dialysis

Place of employment (including babysitting)

Court appointments

Secretary of State Office (license expiring that day)

Day care and day care facilities

Pickup medical prescriptions

Physical therapy

Mental health

Auto repair services

Alano club

To schedule a ride with Harbor Transit, call (616) 842-3200. Learn more about routes and fares at HarborTransit.org/RiderInfo.

