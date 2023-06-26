Travel numbers expected to hit record high over Fourth of July weekend

AAA says travelers should expect heavy traffic and travel delays over the weekend, especially in metro areas.

MICHIGAN, USA — With the Fourth of July weekend coming up, AAA is anticipating record-high travel numbers over the holiday weekend.

This year, an estimated 1.7 million Michiganders are expected to take a trip of 50 miles or longer, breaking the last record for Fourth of July weekend travel, which was set in 2022.

“Independence Day weekend appears to be the continuation of what has already been a very strong summer travel season,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA. “Although airfares and hotel rates are more expensive than last year, Michigan residents are still eager to travel. So, expect to see congested roads, busy hotels, and long lines at airports and attractions.”

Nationally, about 50.7 million Americans are forecasted to travel over the weekend. This is anticipated to break the most recent record of about 48.7 million travelers, which was set back in 2019.

AAA is estimating Friday, June 30 to be the busiest day for travel over the holiday weekend. If you're looking to avoid the rush, it is recommended to leave before the early afternoon and evening, which is when many travelers hit the road.

Travelers should expect delays and heavy traffic at times, especially in metro areas or near popular attractions or beaches.

