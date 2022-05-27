AAA: Over 1 million Michiganders will travel for Memorial Day Weekend

Although every aspect of travel is more expensive this year—including gas, hotel rates and airfare—Michiganders are still traveling this weekend.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Gas prices might be at record highs across the Wolverine State, but that is not stopping people from traveling for the Memorial Day Weekend.

1.1 million Michiganders are expected to travel despite gas prices being 50% higher than this time last year, according to AAA. The average price for a regular unleaded is $4.53 as of Friday morning, in Kent County.

Adrienne Woodland of AAA says just about every aspect of travel is more expensive this year.

"Airfares right now are about 6% higher than this time last year," said Woodland. "Hotels, mid-range hotels have increased about 42% compared to last year, whereas car rentals, daily car rental rates, have actually decreased about 16% compared to this time last year."

Woodland says people who are traveling throughout the summer should book as early as possible. She said that's helpful for getting some of the best rates, and people should be flexible with their dates and destinations.

"If you'd be flexible, you can possibly get some better prices, as well as selecting off peak travel times, that may help you get some better rates. And then it's also important to determine if it's cheaper to drive or to fly," said Woodland.

If you are traveling, Woodland said you can use the AAA gas cost calculator to determine how much gas you would use on a trip. Additionally, she said if you are going to fly this summer, it is important to shop around for cheap airfare.

