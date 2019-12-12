LANSING, Mich. — The deadline for Michiganders to get their Real ID is quickly approaching, and a TSA regional spokesperson is urging people to get it sooner rather than later if they want to make it through airport security.

"If you're planning to travel after Oct. 1, 2020, you need to make sure to get yourself a Real ID-compliant license," said Mark Howell, a TSA Regional Spokesperson.

However, there are other acceptable forms of ID that will allow you on a plane such as a:

Passport

Global entry card

Military card

Common access card

Federally issued ID

Congress passed the Real ID Act in 2006 to "raise the baseline for security features on identification," Howell said.

The new Michigan licenses have a gold star with additional security features built into it, according to Howell. However, not all states' licenses have a gold star, some have a black one, he said.

States have been rolling the new licenses out since the U.S. law was modified, but now that the deadline for Michigan residents to get their license renewed is coming up in less than 10 months, he suggests going to your local Secretary of State's office sooner rather than later.

"If you don't' have any of [the acceptable forms of ID] then you should get the Real ID before the deadline...[or else] you won't be able to get on the plane," he said.

