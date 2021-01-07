High gas prices ‘unlikely to deter’ 1.5 million Michigan residents traveling for Independence Day

Travel this Independence Day will be the second highest on record in Michigan, although gas prices are at a seven-year peak, the AAA reports.

The all-time high for travelers was set in 2019 with 1.6 million people, mostly traveling by car. These numbers decreased by 16% in 2020, with only 1.2 million travelers that year.

This year, however, traveling is up 20%. The AAA reports that 91% of the trips will be taken by car, despite gas prices set at the highest in seven years.

“Road trips provide a sense of freedom and more control over the duration of your trip,” said Adrienne Woodland, a spokeswoman from The Auto Club Group of the AAA.

“Even more expensive gas prices are unlikely to deter Americans from that road trip many have waited more than a year for. If anything, motorists are more likely to cut back on other expenses like lodging and dining out, to offset the higher cost of fuel.”

Throughout the years, Michigan gas prices averaged $2.17 (2020), $2.89 (2019), $2.97 (2018), $2.28 (2017), $2.34 (2016), $2.96 (2015), and $3.81 (2014) on Independence Day, the AAA says. As of June 30, gas prices have hit $3.20.

Travelers can expect to see similarly high prices in amenities at their destinations, as well. Demand for mid-range hotel rates have increased, with average rates between $156 and $398 nationwide. Daily car rentals are up 86% from last Independence Day, topping out at $166.

The nationwide top destinations for Independence Day are listed below:

Orlando, FL Anaheim, CA Denver, CO Las Vegas, NV Seattle, WA Chicago, IL New York, NY Atlanta, GA Boston, MA Kahului, Maui, HI

AAA warns drivers that this holiday weekend they expect to rescue more than 460,000 Americans on the roadside. They tell drivers to plan a route and ensure their car is road trip ready before heading out to celebrate. For more information, visit their website here.

