Michigan State Park named America's most beautiful by travel website

MICHIGAN, USA — An online travel publication ranked the 25 most beautiful state parks in the country and a park in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan took the top spot.

Travel Lens analyzed Yelp and TripAdvisor reviews, Instagram popularity and Google search data to determine which parks were the most beautiful.

Landing the number one spot on the list is Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park in Ontonagon County, Michigan.

Travel Lens reported that the Porcupine Mountains had nearly 90% of its reviews by visitors mentioning the state park's beauty.

The Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park is Michigan's largest state park, spanning about 60,000 acres.

The park boasts one of the largest wilderness areas in the Midwest, home to a 35,000-acre old-growth forest and more than 90 miles of hiking trails.

The park sits along the shoreline of Lake Superior and includes beautiful waterfalls and miles of rivers and streams.

Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park is the only state park from Michigan that made the list.

10 Most Beautiful State Parks in America

