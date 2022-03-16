Muskegon Co. Airport's sole passenger carrier to suspend service

In communications with federal transportation regulators obtained by 13 On Your Side, SkyWest cited a pilot shortage in its reasoning.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — There's a major problem for the Muskegon County Airport: its only passenger carrier announced it would suspend service to dozens of locations, including Muskegon.

SkyWest provided the US Department of Transportation with its required 90-day notice ahead of acting upon its plan to terminate service to 29 different airports nationwide, the Muskegon County Airport among them.

The airline operates almost daily under the name United Express, which undertakes just over a dozen round trips per week using a 50-seater aircraft.

In response to the air carrier's decision, the Department of Transportation issued a letter denying permission, effectively stalling the move until another carrier has agreed to sign on.

Muskegon, like the other 29 locations in question, is designated as an essential air service community, which entails a government guarantee of commercial service.

SkyWest receives just over $3.1 million in annual federal subsidies to do so, according to data provided by the US DOT.

The carrier initially planned to withdraw in June, roughly a year ahead of its contract, though the date may be subject to change given the regulatory denial.

Department of Transportation officials noted the carrier would cooperate with regulators to ensure no interruption in service to the Muskegon County Airport.

SkyWest echoed that message in a statement provided at 13 On Your Side's request:

"We are eager to work with officials toward solutions that would enable us to reconnect these communities to the National Air Transportation System in the future, and we are committed to remaining flexible and adjusting our plans if the situation improves more quickly than currently expected."

Of the 29 airports flagged for withdrawal, two can be found in Michigan, also including Houghton's airport in the Upper Peninsula.

The Department of Transportation said it was actively searching out new carriers to fill the void.

"We were very disappointed to hear the news," Airport Director Joel Burgess related via Zoom Wednesday afternoon. "It's really important the customers know they can continue to book flights on United Airlines. The service will still continue while the Department of Transportation is out there looking for that replacement carrier."

The EAS program requires two round trips a day, six days a week at a minimum.

Any bid would have to first satisfy those requirements. Bids will come due mid-April, according to the US DOT.

