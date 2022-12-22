National Weather Service of Grand Rapids recommends avoiding travel on Friday

With blizzard-like conditions expected throughout the day Friday, the National Weather Service is suggesting avoiding all travel unless it's an emergency.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With Winter Storm Elliot about to hit West Michigan, the National Weather Service (NWS), Grand Rapids branch is suggesting avoiding all travel on Friday.

On Wednesday, the NWS issued a Blizzard Warning in effect from Thursday at 4 p.m. until Saturday at 7 p.m. with those blizzard conditions expected to be especially prominent on Friday.

With snow accumulations expected to already be significant by Friday morning, the high winds and continued snowfall will likely make travel extremely difficult.

It is suggested that you only travel if you absolutely have to during these blizzard-like conditions.

County road commissions and emergency officials are already beginning to have concern over the impacts of the storm.

"We are concerned," said Matt Groesser, Kent County's Emergency Management Coordinator. "This has every bit the making to be a significant event."

The Ottawa County Road Commission is asking residents to be patient when waiting for snow removal on the roads in the county. The commission released their plan on which roads will be prioritized throughout the storm.

While travel is not suggested, if you do decide to head out on the road, it is important to have an emergency kit in your car in case you get stuck or stranded.

The NWS recommends completing all travel, errands and shopping by Thursday evening.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.