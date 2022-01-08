Potentially slippery roads in the Saturday night forecast for West Michigan

Be sure to give yourself extra time if you're hitting the streets tonight.

MICHIGAN, USA — After days of heavy snowfall across West Michigan, the weekend forecast is calling for quieter weather – but some precipitation and potentially slick road conditions could still be headed our way.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter weather advisory for most of West Michigan, including Kent, Ottawa, Muskegon, Allegan, Barry, Ionia, Mecosta and Newaygo counties. The advisory will be in effect until 4 a.m. Sunday.

With temperatures mostly staying in the 20s and low 30s throughout Saturday, the NWS says freezing rain is expected, with total accumulations reaching one tenth of an inch. Local roads, bridges, sidewalks and parking lots are the most likely places for ice to accumulate.

Winter Weather Advisory issued across West Michigan ahead of freezing drizzle that will develop this evening/tonight. It won't be excessive, but enough to cause tough travel due to icy roads that develop. #miwx pic.twitter.com/Tpf2onWkhc — Blake Hansen (@BlakeHansen19) January 8, 2022

The NWS said ground and pavement temperatures that may not reach above freezing will likely contribute to these slippery conditions.

This weather advisory could impact drivers out on the roads Saturday evening. While the ice accumulation is expected to be minimal, it has the potential to cause slippery roadways into early Sunday morning. Be sure to give yourself extra time to reach your destination, drive more slowly and leave room between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you.

If you’re planning on being out during this time, the NWS is encouraging you to have a weather preparedness kit in your vehicle. Emergency items include water, snacks, extra batteries, cell phone charger, flashlight and warm clothes. For a full list of items to keep in your emergency kit, click here.

