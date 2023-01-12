x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Travel

RV show rolls into GR

The 2023 Grand Rapids Camper, Travel & RV Show is happening this week, complete with RVs, camping accessories and information on vacation destinations.
Credit: GR Camper, Travel & RV Show

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan's largest RV and family vacation show is back!

It's all happening at DeVos Place, starting Thursday and running through Sunday.

Visitors can see 100 RV lines from a dozen dealers, as well as accessories and camping necessities. There will also be information about traveling, campgrounds and vacation destinations.

Visitors can also enjoy a pancake breakfast on Saturday to benefit Cran-Hill Ranch, and find family friendly activities at the Cran-Hill Ranch Family Zone.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for children ages 6 to 14. A multi-day ticket can be purchased for $18. Visitors can get a discount on their ticket if they purchase it before midnight on Thursday.

To grab your tickets and learn more about the show, click here.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

More Videos

In Other News

Gerald R. Ford Airport flights impacted by FAA systems outage

Before You Leave, Check This Out