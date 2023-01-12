RV show rolls into GR

The 2023 Grand Rapids Camper, Travel & RV Show is happening this week, complete with RVs, camping accessories and information on vacation destinations.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan's largest RV and family vacation show is back!

It's all happening at DeVos Place, starting Thursday and running through Sunday.

Visitors can see 100 RV lines from a dozen dealers, as well as accessories and camping necessities. There will also be information about traveling, campgrounds and vacation destinations.

Visitors can also enjoy a pancake breakfast on Saturday to benefit Cran-Hill Ranch, and find family friendly activities at the Cran-Hill Ranch Family Zone.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for children ages 6 to 14. A multi-day ticket can be purchased for $18. Visitors can get a discount on their ticket if they purchase it before midnight on Thursday.

