Southwest Airlines cancels more than 1,000 flights over the weekend

About two dozen arriving and departing Southwest flights were canceled at Sea-Tac Airport Sunday.

SEATAC, Wash. — Southwest Airlines canceled hundreds of flights over the weekend, blaming the woes on air traffic control issues and weather.

The airline canceled more than 1,000 flights, or 28% of its schedule as of 11 a.m. Sunday, according to flight tracker FlightAware.

At least 11 flights bound for Sea-Tac Airport were canceled by 1 p.m. Sunday. Another 13 departures were canceled.

Customers who are affected should look into self-service rebooking options, according to Southwest Airlines' Facebook post.

Southwest Airlines Pilots Association (SWAPA), Southwest pilots' labor union, wrote in a statement that it is aware of operational difficulties and that its pilots "are not participating in any official or unofficial job actions."

"Our Pilots will continue to overcome SWA management’s poor planning, as well as any external operational challenges, and remain the most productive Pilots in the world," SWAPA wrote.

The cancellations mark the highest rate by far of the major U.S. airlines.

Next in line are Allegiant and Spirit, both of which had canceled 5% and 4% of its flights respectively, according to the flight tracker.