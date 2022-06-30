Should you buy travel insurance? An expert weighs in

With many holiday flights being canceled in 2022, an expert is discussing why travel insurance could be the right choice for you.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The summer travel season is in full swing right now, and millions of people are expected to take to the air for the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

At the same time, both Memorial Day and the Father's Day and Juneteenth holiday weekend saw thousands of flight cancellations and delays making travelers wary about what this weekend may bring.

With so much uncertainty, some people are wondering if they should purchase travel insurance. Brenda Harris, with Witte Travel & Tours, said it is essential to have.

"We do recommend travel protection for all travel," said Harris. "And it's because it is the only way that you can really ensure or protect the investment that you make in your travel. It also provides you those post departure benefits, which would be trip delay. That's a benefit that applies when your flight is delayed more than x number of hours."

Harris added, it also comes in handy when you have to book a flight for a trip disruption or have a medical emergency preventing you from being able to travel.

"It also provides you benefits while you're traveling," said Harris. "So, for instance, before you travel, there's cancellation coverage. Cancellation coverage applies when you have an unexpected interruption in your travel, you'd have an illness or an injury or death in the family. Those would be covered reasons for canceling from your travel plans during your travel, other benefits apply."

Harris said regardless of traveling domestically or internationally, it is imperative to have travel insurance. When it comes to costs, she said that varies based on what type of coverage you purchase and the cost of your trip.

There are rights you should know about when it comes to flying. Click here for more information.

