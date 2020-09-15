Time to head north for Michigan's fall season

Traverse City looks forward to fall tourist season

The days are getting shorter and the weather a little cooler and that's making many of us want to put on a cozy sweater and head north.

Fall colors in Traverse City are expected to peak around October 5-12 but there are still plenty of biking and hiking trails to enjoy. Not to mention some great winery and beer tours.

Traverse City is in the medium risk for COVID-19 which means that area is one step a head of West Michigan.

"We're in a zone that's able to be pretty much open. So we do have some restrictions to how many people can be in a building but our hotels are open, restaurants, breweries, shops. Everything is open to explore," said Jillian Manning from Traverse City Tourism. She also gives a good reminder that you'll still need a mask for indoor activities.

If you feel like you're in need of a fall staycation, Traverse City is embracing its next tourist season and fall is a great time to enjoy what they have to offer.

