x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

Travel

Time to head north for Michigan's fall season

Traverse City looks forward to fall tourist season

The days are getting shorter and the weather a little cooler and that's making many of us want to put on a cozy sweater and head north.

Fall colors in Traverse City are expected to peak around October 5-12 but there are still plenty of biking and hiking trails to enjoy. Not to mention some great winery and beer tours. 

Traverse City is in the medium risk for COVID-19 which means that area is one step a head of West Michigan.

"We're in a zone that's able to be pretty much open. So we do have some restrictions to how many people can be in a building but our hotels are open, restaurants, breweries, shops. Everything is open to explore," said Jillian Manning from Traverse City Tourism. She also gives a good reminder that you'll still need a mask for indoor activities.

If you feel like you're in need of a fall staycation, Traverse City is embracing its next tourist season and fall is a great time to enjoy what they have to offer.

Related Articles

 Airbnb won't let some guests book homes to stop parties

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

 