GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After a record-breaking Thanksgiving holiday weekend, the Transportation and Security Administration offered a few travel tips Wednesday morning at the Ford Airport in Grand Rapids.

“We are asking passengers to make sure that they plan ahead," said Mark Howell, a TSA regional spokesperson. While he encouraged travelers to get to the airport early, Howell also emphasized the importance of not packing prohibited items.

"Doing a quick five-minute check before you get to the airport to make sure you don’t have those things in your bag is going to save yourself time going through the checkpoint and for everybody else that’s going through," said Howell.

Amanda Davis, a lead transportation security officer at the Ford Airport, showed common items that get confiscated at the checkpoint. Some were:

Liquids above 3.4 ounces, like alcohol, lotions and yogurt

Knives, like Swiss Army knives, credit knives and some multi-tools

Tools bigger than 7 inches

Self-defense tools and pepper spray

“Commonly during the holiday season, we see a lot of lotions," said Davis. "A lot of water bottles. People taking their snacks through the checkpoint, like holiday dips.”

Davis also had some advice for packing presents.

“I highly recommend you do not wrap your presents prior to coming through the checkpoint or wrapping your presents even in checked baggage," she said. "I recommend wrapping them after you go through.”

The TSA says that when these items come through a checkpoint, it requires additional screening, which can make lines even longer during a busy season.

