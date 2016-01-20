Today will be cloudy with a few snow showers likely. Freezing drizzle might mix in by afternoon. Accumulations expected to be under an inch for most spots. Highs will be in the low 30s with south winds at 4-8 mph.

Tonight, some light freezing drizzle may be possible with lows holding around 30°. Winds will be southeast at 3-6 mph.

Friday will be mostly cloudy and a touch warmer with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Winds will be southeast at 4-8 mph..

Saturday will feature widespread rain and slightly warmer temperatures with highs in the low 40s. Winds will be southeast at 10-15 mph.

Sunday will begin with a wintry mix changing to all snow later in the day. Highs around 40° falling to the mid 30s by late afternoon.

Monday will be cloudy with morning snow showers. Highs in the mid to low 30s.

Tuesday will be cloudy with highs right around freezing.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with periods of lake-effect snow. Highs around 30°.

The 6-10 Day Outlook for Tue. Dec. 4 through Sat. Dec. 8 calls for below average temperatures and near average precipitation. Average highs are around 39-41° with average precipitation of 0.49” and average snow of 2.4”.

The 8-14 Day Outlook for Thu. Dec. 6 through Wed. Dec. 12 calls for below average temperatures and below average precipitation. Average highs are around 37-40° with average precipitation of 0.63” and average snow of 3.9”.

Have a photo to share? We’d love to share it with everyone! Email your image to weather@wzzm13.com or post it to our Facebook page.

© 2018 WZZM