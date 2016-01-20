Today will be partly cloudy and cold. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Winds will be light and variable.

Monday night will feature increasing clouds and scattered light snow showers. Lows will drop into the mid 20s with north winds at 5-10 mph. Accumulations expected to be under an inch.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and cold. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds will shift west at 5-10 mph.

Wednesday will begin with a few snow showers mainly north followed by partly cloudy conditions and a slight warm-up with highs in the upper 30s. Winds will be north at 5-10 mph.

Thanksgiving Day will be mostly sunny and slightly warmer. Highs around 40°.

Friday will bring increasing clouds with warmer conditions. Highs will be in the upper 40s. Rain expected to move in overnight.

Saturday will be cloudy with rain. Highs will be in the mid 40s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 40s.

The 6-10 Day Outlook for Sat. Nov. 24 through Wed. Nov. 28 calls for above average temperatures and above average precipitation. Average highs are around 42-44° with average precipitation of 0.56” and average snow of 1.6”.

The 8-14 Day Outlook for Mon. Nov. 26 through Sun. Dec. 2 calls for above average temperatures and above average precipitation. Average highs are around 40-43° with average precipitation of 0.75” and average snow of 2.6”.

