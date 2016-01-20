Today will be partly cloudy and cold. Highs in the mid 30s. Winds will become west at 5-10 mph.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and cold. Lows in the mid 20s. Winds will south at 3-6 mph.

Monday will be partly cloudy and cold. Highs in the mid 30s. Winds will be southwest-west at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and cold. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds will shift west at 5-10 mph.

Wednesday will begin with a few snow showers mainly north followed by partly cloudy conditions and not as cold. Highs around 40°.

Thanksgiving Day will be mostly sunny and slightly warmer. Highs in the low 40s.

Friday will bring increasing clouds with warmer conditions. Highs will be in the upper 40s.

Saturday will be cloudy with widespread rain. Highs will remain in the upper 40s.

The 6-10 Day Outlook for Fri. Nov. 23 through Tue. Nov. 27 calls for above average temperatures and above average precipitation. Average highs are around 42-44° with average precipitation of 0.56” and average snow of 1.6”.

The 8-14 Day Outlook for Sun. Nov. 25 through Sat. Dec. 1 calls for near average temperatures and above average precipitation. Average highs are around 40-43° with average precipitation of 0.75” and average snow of 2.6”.

Have a photo to share? We’d love to share it with everyone! Email your image to weather@wzzm13.com or post it to our Facebook page.

© 2018 WZZM