Cold Turkey

Tonight will become mostly cloudy and not as cold with light snow likely. Accumulations expected to be under an inch for most areas. Lows will be in the upper 20s. Winds will be southwest at 15-20 mph.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and cold. Highs in the mid 30s. Winds will be north-northwest at 6-12 mph.

Wednesday night will be mostly clear and colder. Lows in the upper teens. Winds will be northeast at 4-8 mph.

Thanksgiving Day will be mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the low 30s. Winds will be east at 6-12 mph, becoming southeast at 7-14 mph.

Friday will feature increasing clouds and milder temperatures in the mid 40s. Rain is likely overnight.

Saturday will be cloudy and seasonable with periods of rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Sunday will be cloudy and seasonable with overnight snow likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Monday will be cloudy and colder with snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s.

The 6-10 Day Outlook for Sun. Nov. 25 through Thu. Nov. 29 calls for near average temperatures and above average precipitation. Average highs are around 41-43° with average precipitation of 0.54” and average snow of 1.9”.

The 8-14 Day Outlook for Tue. Nov. 27 through Mon. Dec. 3 calls for near average temperatures and below average precipitation. Average highs are around 39-42° with average precipitation of 0.71” and average snow of 3.2”.

