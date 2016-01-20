Coldest Night; Milder Weekend

Wednesday was a mostly sunny to start and ended with mostly cloudy skies. Highs were in the low to mid 30s.

Wednesday night will be partly cloudy and much colder. Lows in the mid 10s. Winds will be northeast-east at 6-12 mph.

Thanksgiving Day will be partly sunny and cold. Highs in the low 30s. Winds will be southeast at 6-12 mph.

Thursday night will be mostly clear and cold. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds will be southeast-south at 7-14 mph.

Friday will feature increasing clouds and milder temperatures in the mid 40s. Winds will be south at 6-12 mph.

Friday night will be cloudy and cool with periods of rain. Winds will be south at 6-12 mph.

Saturday will be cloudy and seasonable with periods of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and seasonable with overnight rain changing to snow. Highs in the mid 40s.

Monday will be cloudy and cool with accumulating snow possible. Highs in the upper 30s.

Tuesday will be cloudy and colder with light snow possible. Highs in the low 30s.

Wednesday will be cloudy and cold. Highs in the low 30s.

The 6-10 Day Outlook for Tue. Nov. 27 through Sat. Dec. 1 calls for below average temperatures and near average precipitation. Average highs are around 40-42° with average precipitation of 0.52” and average snow of 2.1”.

The 8-14 Day Outlook for Thu. Nov. 29 through Wed. Dec. 5 calls for near average temperatures and above average precipitation. Average highs are around 38-41° with average precipitation of 0.67” and average snow of 3.5”.

