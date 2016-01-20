Today will become partly cloudy and cold. Highs in the mid 30s. Winds will be northwest at 6-12 mph shifting north later in the day.

Tonight will be mostly clear and much colder. Lows in the mid teens. Winds will be north at 5-10 mph shifting east toward daybreak.

Thanksgiving Day will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cold. Highs in the low 30s. Winds will be southeast at 6-12 mph.

Thursday night will be partly cloudy and cold. Lows in the mid 20s. Winds will be southeast-south at 7-14 mph.

Friday will feature increasing clouds and milder temperatures in the mid 40s. Rain is likely overnight. Winds will be south at 7-14 mph.

Saturday will be cloudy and seasonable with periods of rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Sunday will be cloudy and seasonable with overnight rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Monday will be cloudy and cool with morning rain possible. Highs around 40°.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and colder with light snow possible. Highs in the mid 30s.

The 6-10 Day Outlook for Mon. Nov. 26 through Fri. Nov. 30 calls for below average temperatures and above average precipitation. Average highs are around 40-42° with average precipitation of 0.53” and average snow of 1.9”.

The 8-14 Day Outlook for Wed. Nov. 28 through Tue. Dec. 4 calls for near average temperatures and near average precipitation. Average highs are around 39-41° with average precipitation of 0.69” and average snow of 3.3”.

