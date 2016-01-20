Tonight, some light freezing drizzle may be possible with lows holding in the upper 20s. Winds will be southeast at 3-6 mph.

Friday will be mostly cloudy and a touch warmer with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Winds will be southeast at 4-8 mph.

Friday night will be cloudy and cool with lows around freezing. Winds will be southeast at 5-10 mph.

Saturday will feature widespread rain and slightly warmer temperatures with highs in the low 40s. Winds will be southeast at 10-15 mph.

Sunday will begin with a wintry mix changing to all snow later in the day. Highs around 40° with southeast winds turning north at 6-12 mph.

Monday will be cloudy with morning snow showers followed by partly cloudy sky. Highs in the mid to low 30s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs right around freezing. A few flurries may be possible, too.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with periods of lake-effect snow. Highs around 30°.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs around freezing. Snow showers will arrive overnight.

The 6-10 Day Outlook for Wed. Dec. 5 through Sun. Dec. 9 calls for below average temperatures and near average precipitation. Average highs are around 39-41° with average precipitation of 0.49” and average snow of 2.4”.

The 8-14 Day Outlook for Fri. Dec. 7 through Thu. Dec. 13 calls for near average temperatures and below average precipitation. Average highs are around 37-40° with average precipitation of 0.63” and average snow of 3.9”.

