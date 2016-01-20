Today will be mostly cloudy with light lake-effect snow showers and highs in the low 30s. Winds will be west at 5-10 mph.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and cold with lows in the mid 20s. Winds will be southwest at 4-8 mph.

Thursday will be cloudy with a few snow showers possible. Highs will be in the mid 30s with south winds at 5-10 mph.

Friday will be mostly cloudy and a touch warmer with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Winds will be light and variable.

Saturday will feature widespread rain and slightly warmer temperatures with highs around 40°.

Sunday will begin with rain changing to snow later in the day. Highs around 40°.

Monday will be cloudy with morning snow showers. Highs in the mid to low 30s.

Tuesday will be cloudy with snow. Highs will be right around freezing.

The 6-10 Day Outlook for Mon. Dec. 3 through Fri. Dec. 7 calls for below average temperatures and above average precipitation. Average highs are around 39-41° with average precipitation of 0.49” and average snow of 2.4”.

The 8-14 Day Outlook for Wed. Dec. 5 through Tue. Dec. 11 calls for below average temperatures and below average precipitation. Average highs are around 37-40° with average precipitation of 0.63” and average snow of 3.9”.

