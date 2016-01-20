Today will be cloudy and colder with light snow likely with up to an inch accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Winds will become north at 4-8 mph.

Tonight will be cloudy and colder. Lows in the low 20s. Winds will be northeast at 3-6 mph.

Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy and cold. Highs in the mid 30s. Winds will become west at 6-12 mph.

Sunday night will be clear to partly cloudy and cold. Lows in the mid 20s. Winds will southwest at 4-8 mph, increasing from the southwest to 6-12 mph.

Monday will be partly cloudy and cold. Highs in the mid 30s. Winds will be south-southwest at 8-16 mph.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and cold. Highs in the mid 30s.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and not as cold. Highs in the low 40s.

Thanksgiving Day will be mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the mid 40s.

Friday will bring increasing clouds with overnight rain likely. Highs around 50°.

The 6-10 Day Outlook for Thu. Nov. 22 through Mon. Nov. 26 calls for above average temperatures and above average precipitation. Average highs are around 42-44° with average precipitation of 0.56” and average snow of 1.6”.

The 8-14 Day Outlook for Sat. Nov. 24 through Fri. Nov. 30 calls for above average temperatures and above average precipitation. Average highs are around 40-43° with average precipitation of 0.75” and average snow of 2.6”.

Have a photo to share? We’d love to share it with everyone! Email your image to weather@wzzm13.com or post it to our Facebook page.

© 2018 WZZM