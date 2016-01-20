Today will be cloudy and seasonable with morning light rain and a few lingering afternoon showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds will be south-southwest at 6-12 mph.

Tonight will be cloudy and mild. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds will be west at 6-12 mph.

Sunday will be cloudy and cooler with afternoon rain changing to overnight snow. Highs in the low 40s. Winds will be west at 3-6 mph, shifting north at 6-12 mph.

Sunday night will be cloudy, breezy and colder with periods of accumulating snow. Lows around 30°. Wind will be north-northwest at 15-20 mph.

Monday will be cloudy, breezy and colder with accumulating snow possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Winds will be northwest at 15-20 mph.

Tuesday will be cloudy and cold with light snow possible. Highs around 30°.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and cold with lake-effect snow showers. Highs in the low 30s.

Thursday and Friday will be mostly cloudy and cold. Highs in the mid 30s.

The 6-10 Day Outlook for Thu. Nov. 29 through Mon. Dec. 3 calls for near average temperatures and above average precipitation. Average highs are around 39-41° with average precipitation of 0.49” and average snow of 2.4”.

The 8-14 Day Outlook for Sat. Dec. 1 through Fri. Dec. 7 calls for near average temperatures and above average precipitation. Average highs are around 37-40° with average precipitation of 0.63” and average snow of 3.9”.

Have a photo to share? We’d love to share it with everyone! Email your image to weather@wzzm13.com or post it to our Facebook page.

© 2018 WZZM