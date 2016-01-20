Occasional Snow

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and not as cold with evening and late-night snow. Lows around 30°. Winds will become southwest at 6-12 mph.

Friday will be mostly cloudy and cool with snow likely early. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds will become west at 7-14 mph.

Friday night will be cloudy and cold with light snow possible. Lows in the low 30s. Winds will be west at 4-8 mph, shifting south at 3-6 mph.

Saturday will be cloudy and colder with morning light snow possible. Highs in the mid 30s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and cold. Highs in the mid 30s.

Monday will be partly cloudy and cold. Highs in the mid 30s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and cool. Highs in the upper 30s.

Wednesday will be cloudy and not as cold. Highs in the low 40s.

The 6-10 Day Outlook for Tue. Nov. 20 through Sat. Nov. 24 calls for below average temperatures and below average precipitation. Average highs are around 43-45° with average precipitation of 0.58” and average snow of 1.5”.

The 8-14 Day Outlook for Thu. Nov. 22 through Wed. Nov. 28 calls for near average temperatures and above average precipitation. Average highs are around 41-44° with average precipitation of 0.78” and average snow of 2.4”.

