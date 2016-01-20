Quiet Weather

Monday was a mostly cloudy and cold day around West Michigan with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a few evening flurries, followed by partly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the mid 20s. Winds will be northwest-west at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy and continued cold. Highs in the mid 30s. Winds will be north at 4-8 mph, shifting west at 7-14 mph.

Tuesday night will become mostly cloudy and not as cold with light snow likely overnight with light accumulation possible. Lows will be in the upper 20s. Winds will be southwest at 15-20 mph, shifting northwest at 7-14 mph.

Wednesday will become partly cloudy and cold. Highs in the mid 30s. Winds will be north-northwest at 6-12 mph.

Wednesday night will be mostly clear and colder. Lows in the upper 10s. Winds will be north-east at 4-8 mph.

Thanksgiving Day will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cold. Highs in the mid 30s. Winds will be east at 6-12 mph, becoming southeast-south at 7-14 mph.

Friday will feature increasing clouds and milder temperatures in the mid 40s. Rain is likely overnight.

Saturday will be cloudy and seasonable with periods of rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Sunday will be cloudy and seasonable with overnight snow likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Monday will be cloudy and colder with snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s.

The 6-10 Day Outlook for Sun. Nov. 25 through Thu. Nov. 29 calls for near average temperatures and above average precipitation. Average highs are around 41-43° with average precipitation of 0.54” and average snow of 1.9”.

The 8-14 Day Outlook for Tue. Nov. 27 through Mon. Dec. 3 calls for near average temperatures and below average precipitation. Average highs are around 39-42° with average precipitation of 0.71” and average snow of 3.2”.

