Today will be cloudy and cooler with evening rain changing to overnight snow. Highs in the low 40s. Winds will shift from the west to east at 6-12 mph.

Tonight will be cloudy, breezy and colder with accumulating snow. Lows around 30°. Winds will be northeast at 15-20 mph.

Monday will be cloudy, breezy and colder with accumulating snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Winds will be northwest at 15-20 mph.

Tuesday will be cloudy and cold with light lake-effect snow possible. Highs around 30°. Winds will be northwest at 6-12 mph.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and cold with lake-effect snow showers. Highs in the low 30s.

Thursday and Friday will be mostly cloudy and cold. Highs in the mid 30s.

Saturday will stay cloudy but temperatures will warm up a touch to around 40°.

The 6-10 Day Outlook for Fri. Nov. 30 through Tue. Dec. 4 calls for above average temperatures and above average precipitation. Average highs are around 39-41° with average precipitation of 0.49” and average snow of 2.4”.

The 8-14 Day Outlook for Sun. Dec. 2 through Sat. Dec. 8 calls for above average temperatures and above average precipitation. Average highs are around 37-40° with average precipitation of 0.63” and average snow of 3.9”.

