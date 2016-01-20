Snow for Saturday

Tonight will be cloudy and cold with late-night snow likely. Lows in the low 30s. Winds will be west at 6-12 mph, shifting south at 3-6 mph.

Saturday will be cloudy and colder with light snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Winds will be south at 4-8 mph, shifting north at 5-10 mph.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and cold. Highs in the mid 30s. Winds will become southwest at 6-12 mph.

Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy and cold. Highs in the mid 30s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and not as cold. Highs in the low 40s.

Thanksgiving Day will be mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the mid 40s.

The 6-10 Day Outlook for Wed. Nov. 21 through Sun. Nov. 25 calls for below average temperatures and near average temperatures. Average highs are around 43-45° with average precipitation of 0.57” and average snow of 1.6”.

The 8-14 Day Outlook for Fri. Nov. 23 through Thu. Nov. 29 calls for near average temperatures and above average precipitation. Average highs are around 41-44° with average precipitation of 0.77” and average snow of 2.5”.

