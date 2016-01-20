Today will be cloudy and cold with light lake-effect snow accumulations likely west of US-131. Highs around 30°. Winds will be northwest at 10-15 mph.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a few lake-effect snow showers lingering. Lows will dip into the mid 20s with northwest winds diminishing to 5-10 mph.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and cold with a few flurries possible. Highs in the low 30s. Winds will be west at 5-10 mph.

Thursday will be cloudy with a few snow showers possible. Highs will be in the mid 30s with south winds at 5-10 mph.

Friday will be mostly cloudy and a touch warmer with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Saturday will feature slightly warmer temperatures with highs around 40° and widespread rain in the forecast.

Sunday will be cloudy with rain changing to snow later in the day. Highs around 40°.

Monday will be cloudy with periods of snow. Highs in the mid 30s.

The 6-10 Day Outlook for Sun. Dec. 2 through Thu. Dec. 6 calls for near average temperatures and above average precipitation. Average highs are around 39-41° with average precipitation of 0.49” and average snow of 2.4”.

The 8-14 Day Outlook for Tue. Dec. 4 through Mon. Dec. 10 calls for below average temperatures and above average precipitation. Average highs are around 37-40° with average precipitation of 0.63” and average snow of 3.9”.

