Tonight will be cloudy, breezy and colder with accumulating snow. Lows around 30°. Winds will be northeast at 15-20 mph.

Monday will be cloudy, breezy and colder with accumulating snow likely especially before noon. Highs in the mid 30s. Winds will be north-northwest at 15-20 mph.

Monday night will be mostly cloudy and cold with lake-effect snow ramping up. Lows will be in the mid 20s with northwest winds at 6-12 mph.

Tuesday will be cloudy and cold with light lake-effect snow possible. Highs around 30°. Winds will be northwest at 6-12 mph.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and cold with a few flurries possible. Highs in the low 30s. Winds will be west at 5-10 mph.

Thursday will begin with some sunshine but clouds will slowly slide in. Highs will be in the mid 30s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy and cold with light snow showers possible. Highs in the mid 30s.

Saturday will feature slightly warmer temperatures with highs around 40°. Rain expected to arrive in the afternoon.

Sunday will be cloudy with rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

The 6-10 Day Outlook for Sat. Dec. 1 through Wed. Dec. 5 calls for above average temperatures and above average precipitation. Average highs are around 39-41° with average precipitation of 0.49” and average snow of 2.4”.

The 8-14 Day Outlook for Mon. Dec. 3 through Sun. Dec. 9 calls for near average temperatures and above average precipitation. Average highs are around 37-40° with average precipitation of 0.63” and average snow of 3.9”.

