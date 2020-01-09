x
Hot, Dry, and Sunny: August 2020 Forecast Summary

Above-average heat and below-average rainfall sum up your August forecast in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
GRAND RAPIDS CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Hot, dry, and sunny. That sums up Grand Rapids August 2020 forecast.

High Temperatures
It was a cool start to August, but 17 days of the month were spent above average in Grand Rapids. That left West Michigan with only nine days below 80°. Even hitting 90° three times in just one week. Resulting in the Grand Rapids region to be 1.9° above average for the month. 

Rainy Days
If your grass was crunchy -- you were not alone!  August 2020 brought Grand Rapids only 11 days of rainfall, with only two of those rainy days exceeding a half an inch of precipitation. Leaving Grand Rapids 1.02 inches below average for the month of August. 

Even with a significant rainfall on Aug. 28, Grand Rapids still rounded out the month in a moderate drought. 

Total Sunshine 
With a lack of rain, came a lack of cloud coverage. Leaving West Michigan's average sunshine at 74.7%, with no days under complete overcast skies! This makes this August the 24th sunniest August on record.

This warm and dry pattern is expected to continue. For more details on the Grand Rapids fall outlook, click here.

