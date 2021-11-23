What the 13OYS Weather Team thinks West Michigan winter will look like

From the forecast to things to do, let's get you prepared for this winter.

Winter is around the corner and we are on your side with how to best handle it.

There’s a new feature the 13 On Your Side Weather team is highlighting this season – the snow day planner. We’ll show you which parts of West Michigan has the greatest chance of a snow day on our weather page when old man winter makes his presence felt.

Impacts we monitor are self-explanatory, but very important to daily activities. Plowable snow, reduced visibility, the severity of travel and dangerous wind chills are all effects observed when alerts are in place.

In times of a Winter Weather Advisory or Winter Storm Warning, it’s time to take action. In low to moderate impacts, a Winter Weather Advisory will likely be issued. The alert will read Winter Storm Warning when the impacts are deemed moderate to large.

When a Winter Storm Watch is issued, it’s time to prepare, as there is potentially harmful impacts from winter weather in the near future.

All alerts are issued from the National Weather Service, which is in Grand Rapids for West Michigan residents.

Preparing Cars and Homes For Winter :

Heading into winter, everyone knows that they will have to deal with the ice, snow and cold at one point or another. Preparation is what can take a potentially very negative and time-consuming encounter and make it more routine. This goes for both your home and your car!

With this in mind, the following are some tips you can use to get prepared this winter.

For Your Car:

Some basic maintenance can go a long way!

Start first by making sure your wiper blades are in good condition, the kind that is ready for ice and snow. Under the hood, check your washer fluid to make sure it is full and a winter-ready mixture. Some summer blends will freeze in the cold temperatures of winter.

While you are under the hood, keep in mind your battery will need to be looked after too! A weak battery may die in the cold winter months, so to avoid becoming stranded, have your mechanic or an auto shop test your battery to make sure it is in good health.

Next, take a look at your tires. Make sure these are free from damage and have plenty of treads to keep you firmly planted on the road through the ice and snow.

Finally, let's take a look at the supplies you should keep in your car all winter long. The following list is a good start, and be sure to include anything else you think that may come in handy:

A full tank of gas

Shovel

Cat litter (for traction)

Gloves

An extra coat

Road flares

Flashlights

Phone charger

Ice scraper

Blankets

Jumper cables

First aid kit

Having these objects in your car could make all the difference if you become stranded in the snow during the upcoming winter!

For Your Home:

Now that we have your car ready, it's time to take a look at your home!

On the outside of your home make sure you have sealed up your windows against drafts to help reduce your heating needs during the winter. It's also a good idea to clean out your gutters, especially after the leaves from the fall have clogged things up. This will allow for your roof to properly drain the water from melting snow this winter and prevent overflows and ice forming where it shouldn't.

You should also make sure any of your winter weather preparation and snow/ice clearing tools are located and prepped to go before you need them this winter. This includes things like shovels, salt, ice melt, snow blowers, leaf blowers and anything else you might need.

The image below shows which tool goes best with each type of winter precipitation.

Finally, let's wrap up inside your house!

Before winter sets in you should make sure you have your HVAC system serviced. This ensures your heating needs are being met this winter in the most efficient way and that the system is safe and reliable. You should also make sure to have any active chimneys cleaned out and confirm any and all space heaters are in good working order.

Since any way of heating your home comes with at least some risk, it is also an important time to remember to check your carbon monoxide detectors and smoke detectors. Making sure these are installed and operational is key to staying safe during the winter months!