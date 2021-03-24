Statewide tornado drill at 1 p.m. Wednesday

As part of Michigan Severe Weather Awareness Week, a statewide tornado drill will take place Wednesday at 1 p.m. Here's what to expect.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared this week to be Michigan Severe Weather Awareness Week. As part of that, at 1 p.m. Wednesday, state and local organizations will participate in a statewide tornado drill.

This will mean you could see a test tornado alert on local television and radio stations, on weather radios, or in communities via tornado sirens.

Capt. Kevin Sweeney, the deputy state director of Emergency Management and commander of the MSP/EMHSD, said the following in a press release:

“Tornadoes can happen at any time but are more prevalent in late spring and early summer. It’s important that your household or business has a plan to react quickly."

He added, “This year, we are asking that large groups not shelter in place together during the drill, but to instead use the opportunity to go over their emergency plans and update them if necessary.”

