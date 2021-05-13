41 Years Since F3 Tornado Hit Kalamazoo

It was May 13, 1980 when a F3 Tornado tore through Kalamazoo. Here's a look back at the day.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It was an afternoon like many severe weather days in West Michigan. A low pressure system was approaching during the latter part of the day, bringing with it colder and drier air.

This air mass was on a collision course with the warm and humid air that had pushed into West Michigan throughout the day.

A tornado watch was issued during the afternoon as conditions looked primed for severe weather, with a tornado forming west of Kalamazoo around 3:30 in the afternoon. This initial twister would lift, but as the storm moved toward the city, another would soon form and tear a path 11 miles long through the heart of Kalamazoo.

This tornado would leave five people dead, another 70+ injured, and cause millions of dollars in damage. The storm was rated an F3 with winds upwards of 165 mph.

A full walkthrough of the day was put together by the National Weather Service Office in Grand Rapids. CLICK HERE to view it.

-- Meteorologist Michael Behrens

Follow me on social media! Facebook Meteorologist Michael Behrens, Twitter @MikeBehrensWX, and Instagram @MikeBehrensWX.

Email me at: MBehrens@13OnYourSide.com

Have a 30-second video or still photo to share? We'd love to share it with everyone! Email your image to Weather@13OnYourSide.com or post it to our 13OnYourSide Facebook Page.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.