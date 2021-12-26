A messy Monday morning expected in West Michigan

A messy Monday morning commute is expected as winter weather advisories come out over West Michigan. Meteorologist Michael Behrens has more details!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After a quiet Christmas weekend in West Michigan, winter weather is taking aim at the region as we head into the start of the work week. Snow, rain, sleet, and freezing rain are all possible overnight Sunday and into the morning drive on Monday.

Highest snowfall amounts will be from Grand Rapids to the north, with lower totals south of I-96. Everyone will eventually transition over to just rain by the midday on Monday, but that period of transition, likely coming just in time for rush-hour, will cause issues as you hit the roads Monday morning.

As a result, all of West Michigan will be under a Winter Weather Advisory from 1 am. through 9 a.m. on Monday.

Snowfall and wintry mix are expected to start around the region as we head toward midnight Sunday, and continue through the overnight hours. The latest model runs are suggesting higher levels of snowfall than previously expected, thus the reason for the new advisories to go into place.

As we head toward the morning rush, snow will start to change over to rain and wintry mix. A glaze of ice, up to 1/10 an inch, may be possible. The highest chance of this will be south of I-96, though the risk for icing will exist over all of West Michigan.

This will likely cause travel issues and accidents on Monday morning.

Snowfall totals around the region will be highest from Grand Rapids to the north, with lower totals south of Kent County. Areas to the south could see as high as 2 inches, but most will be around an inch or less. Areas further north could see as high as 3 inches.

