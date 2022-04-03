A weather roller coaster starts this weekend

Ups and downs, rains and snows, all of this is in our forecast over the next few days in West Michigan. Here's the latest on what to expect!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A wild stretch of weather is on the way to West Michigan as we head through this weekend and into early next week. Rain, snow, 60s, and 30s are all possible in the span of just a few days.

This run of highly variable weather will start with a climb up hill in terms of temperatures as we go into Saturday. We will start the day in the 30s and then climb to the low to mid-60s by Saturday afternoon. There will be some sunshine peeking through otherwise mostly cloudy skies, but the daytime hours will be dry and very enjoyable!

As we head into Saturday night rain chances will start to rise, with the highest chances for rain occurring in the early morning hours of Sunday. These showers will become widespread, with most all of them coming to an end before sunrise on Sunday morning.

While you may be able avoid seeing the rainfall this weekend, you likely will not be able to avoid the wind heading into early Sunday. A High Wind Watch will be in place from 1 a.m. through noon Sunday with sustained winds of 30 to 45 mph and gusts up to 60 mph possible.

Damage to trees and powerlines may be possible, with travel for high profile vehicles becoming difficult at times. The highest winds are expected along the lakeshore.

As the winds start to die off Sunday afternoon the temperatures will begin to die off as well. Temperatures will fall from the 50s early in the day to the 30s by Sunday evening.

In addition to this drop in temperatures, snowfall will return to West Michigan as we head into the day on Monday. This snow is expected to be widespread with accumulations over an inch possible in many locations.

The 13 On Your Side Weather Team will be tracking this event all weekend long, so make sure you tune in and check out our website for the very latest details!

-- Meteorologist Michael Behrens

Follow me on social media! Facebook Meteorologist Michael Behrens, Twitter @MikeBehrensWX, and Instagram @MikeBehrensWX.

Email me at: MBehrens@13OnYourSide.com

Have a 30-second video or still photo to share? We'd love to share it with everyone! Email your image to Weather@13OnYourSide.com or post it to our 13OnYourSide Facebook Page.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.