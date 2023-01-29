Impressive snowfall totals from around West Michigan!

Check out the impressive list of snow totals around West Michigan from this latest round of wintry weather!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Now that the snow has stopped falling, we can finally see just how much landed in West Michigan! Below is our full list so far, don't see your city listed? Send a report to news@13onyourside.com .

Snow Reports:

Allegan County:

Otsego 2.1”

Plainwell 1.4”

Barry County:

Hastings 3.7”

Plainwell 1.5”

Ionia County:

Lake Odessa 7.5”

Saranac 5.7”

Ionia 5.4”

Kent County:

Walker 11.4”

Cedar Springs 10.0

Comstock Park 8.8”

Marne 8.6”

Comstock Park 8.5”

Grand Rapids 8.5”

Belmont 8.2”

Walker 8.0”

Belmont 8.0”

Ada 8.0”

Grandville 7.6”

Grandville 7.6”

13 OYS 7.5”

Belmont 7.5”

Grattan 7.5”

Comstock Park 7.5”

Cutlerville 7.3”

Lowell 7.2”

East Grand Rapids 7.2”

East Grand Rapids 7.2”

East Grand Rapids 7.2”

Wyoming 7.0”

Ada 7.0”

Grand Rapids 6.8”

Cannonsburg 6.6”

Ada 6.0”

Lowell 6.0”

Ada 5.9”

Grand Rapids 5.0”

Caledonia 5.5”

Cutlerville 5.0”

Mason County:

Ludington 2.0”

Mecosta County:

Lakeview 9.3”

Big Rapids 5.0”

Montcalm County:

Greenville 11.5”

Sheridan 6.5”

Fenwick 5.9”

Lakeview 5.5”

Muskegon County:

Cloverville 11.0”

Bailey 10.0”

Wolf Lake 9.9”

Dalton 8.0”

Muskegon 6.2”

Muskegon TWP. 5.5”

Newaygo County:

Brunswick 5.0”

White Cloud 4.2”

Oceana County:

Hart 4.7”

Ottawa County:

Spring Lake 10.0”

Holland 10.0”

Walker 8.2”

Grand Haven 7.5”

Holland 7.5”

Spring Lake 7.0”

Bauer 6.5”

Holland 6.0”

Holland 3.0”

Van Buren County:

Gobles 1.0”

Paw Paw 0.7”

Paw Paw 0.6”

Stay safe digging out West Michigan!

-- Meteorologist Michael Behrens

