WINTER WEATHER UPDATE: An end to snow is in sight!

After days of heavy snowfall in West Michigan, an end is finally in sight! Here's the latest on when snows will come to an end!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After days of heavy snowfall in West Michigan, including another round of heavy, even whiteout causing, snowfalls on Saturday afternoon, the end is finally in sight!

Bands of moderate to heavy snowfall will continue into Saturday evening, but as we work our way toward midnight, those bands will start to taper off, with just light flakes and flurries expected as we head into Sunday. Travel conditions can still be impacted greatly for the next several hours, so continue to allow plenty of extra time to get where you are going!

Part of this impact will come from continued gusty winds through the evening. Winds will gust up to 20-30 mph, creating plenty of blowing and drifting in areas as snow totals have gone as high as 20 inches!

As far as the timing goes for any additional snowfall, expect it to be heaviest between now and midnight Saturday. After midnight we will see a big reduction in snowfall coverage and intensity.

See the latest hour-by-hour forecast below.

Snowfall totals from these final rounds will mostly be between 1-3+ for areas I-96 and north, with 3+ likely south of I-96. Heaviest impacts will be along I-94, where a few areas could see up to and over 5 more inches before the night is done.

Winter Storm Warnings remain in place until 7 a.m. on Sunday, so continue to use caution on the roads and stay safe out there West Michigan!

Meteorologist Michael Behrens

