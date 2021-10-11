Beware: An Unsettled Pattern Heads Our Way!

Rain, wind, thunder and snow are all in the forecast ahead! Meteorologist Michael Behrens has an update on what to expect.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The mild and quiet weather pattern that has been in place over West Michigan since the weekend will be coming to an end as we head into Thursday.

A cold front will be pushing through West Michigan Thursday afternoon, bringing along with it widespread showers and the possibility for thunderstorms. These storms should start to move out by the late afternoon on Thursday, but the winds that come along with this system will last into Friday, with additional impacts lasting through the weekend.

The image below shows the peak of the rain activity Thursday afternoon over West Michigan.

One of things you will notice most with this system is how windy things will get both before and after the front passes. We are expecting winds that could gust as high as 40 mph over parts of West Michigan. Many gusts Thursday afternoon will be in the 25 to 35 mph range, with the strongest winds along the lakeshore.

Gusts of 15 to 25 could happen as soon as Wednesday night into Thursday morning, with continued gusty winds expected Thursday night and picking up again on Friday.

These gusty winds could lead to some power outages around West Michigan, although they are expected to fall just short of wind advisory criteria. To get a wind advisory we would need sustained winds of 30 to 39 mph for at least an hour, or gusts of 45 to 57 mph for any duration.

Winds of 40 to 60 mph can start to cause issues for high profile vehicles, especially when they blow perpendicular to the highway. Below are some wind speeds it takes to blow around common objects.

Once we get past Thursday, our impacts from this weather system will continue beyond the wind and the rain. High temperatures will fall into the 40s and 30s as we head through the weekend, with overnight lows near to below freezing.

These low temperatures will combine with lake-effect-driven moisture to bring rain and snow showers across the region from Friday through Monday. These showers have the potential to bring accumulating snowfall to West Michigan, especially under the heaviest bands.

Impacts will mostly be seen on grassy areas, though some affects on roads cannot be ruled out. Make sure to use extra caution and watch out for slick spots overnight and into the early morning hours this weekend!

Be sure you stick with the 13 On Your Side weather team as we refine the forecast and break down the accumulation potential in the days ahead!

