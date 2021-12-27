Another Messy Commute Possible Tuesday Evening!

Another blast of wintry weather is on the way for Tuesday afternoon into the evening. Meteorologist Michael Behrens has the latest!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It was a messy Monday morning around West Michigan. While the commute Tuesday morning is looking much easier, by the time you drive home, winter weather could be making a mess of things around the region.

Another system of rain, wintry mix and snow is targeting West Michigan starting on Tuesday afternoon and moving north throughout the evening. The system will begin as mostly snow before starting to shift toward some wintry mix and rain further south. Northern counties should mostly see snow.

Snow is expected to arrive along the I-94 corridor by the early to mid afternoon, and then push toward Grand Rapids by the evening rush hour. Snowfall will start to turn to a wintry mix toward the south into the evening, with the heaviest snow staying north of I-96 well into the night.

Things will wind down overnight, but some lingering rain/snow mix may be around for the morning drive on Wednesday, though much lighter than what we saw on Monday.

Check out the hour-by-hour forecast in the gallery below.

Hour-By-Hour Forecast: 12/28/2021 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

Snowfall totals from this system will generally be between one to two inches, though some areas, especially north of Grand Rapids, could creep toward three inches.

Below is a map of how snowfall totals could play out:

There has been generally good agreement of a one to two inch snowfall in Grand Rapids between all the models. You can see how different models compare in the graph below:

We could still see some fluctuation in these numbers between now and when the snow starts to fall, so make sure you are staying with 13 On Your Side for the latest updates!

Additionally, this will not be our last brush with winter weather this week! Another round of snowfall may come on Wednesday night into early Thursday, with the potential for a heavier round of snow this weekend as well.

We will be keeping you up to date all week long, so stay warm and drive safe out there!

-- Meteorologist Michael Behrens

