Rinse, repeat: Another round of weather impacts across West Michigan

Strong winds, along with a burst of snow, will lead to worsening road conditions after dark Friday. Pockets of power outages are also possible.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — No rest from Mother Nature as another round of hazardous weather is on the horizon around West Michigan. By the evening hours Friday, a combination of strong winds and snow will lead to deteriorating road conditions, near whiteout visibility, and possibly isolated power outages.

The culprit revolves around our next weather-maker, in the way of a clipper system, or low-pressure diving into the Great Lakes from western Canada. Tranquil conditions will last through early afternoon, before a cold front (associated with the clipper system) nears West Michigan by the evening commute, passing the area tonight into early Saturday.

As a result, winds will rapidly increase by the end of Friday, along with a quick-hitting burst of snow. A Wind Advisory is in place across West Michigan from this afternoon into early Saturday. Counties under a Winter Weather Advisory will contend with strong winds, along with heavier snow potential.

WIND

Increasing southwest winds, out ahead of the cold front, are expected throughout the daytime hours. Sustained winds of 15-25 MPH, with gusts of 35-45 MPH, will be widespread by the end of the afternoon into the early evening (3 to 6 p.m.).

The strongest winds are expected once the cold front nears and passes this evening into tonight (6 p.m. to midnight). Sustained winds of 20-30 MPH will gust to 40-50 MPH in this timeframe. Along the lakeshore, gusts have the potential to peak to 55+ MPH.

Winds will remain breezy throughout the weekend but will diminish below impactful criteria by the end of the morning hours Saturday.

SNOW

The clipper system will also bring a round of snow by this evening, furthering impacts. Expectation is for snow to arrive in a northwest to southeast fashion across West Michigan, roughly 6 p.m to midnight. Accumulations will remain marginal, on the order of 1-4”, but periodic heavier bursts of snow are possible. Areas northward of I-96 serve the greatest chance of heavier snowfall bursts and higher accumulations, especially closer to US-10.

Brief lake effect snow takes over tonight into early Saturday, but coverage and intensity will remain minor. Snow itself will wane gradually throughout Saturday.

IMPACTS

Strong winds and the burst of snow will lead to worsening road/travel conditions, primarily after dark into the rest of the evening hours. Visibility will be reduced to near whiteout conditions in any heavier bursts of snow because of the strong winds. Roads will likely become snow-covered too, especially northward of I-96, throughout the evening.

The impactful gusty winds may lead to a few power outages, along with downed tree branches. Any loose objects should be secured with the magnitude of the winds.

While remaining breezy this weekend, weather impacts will be minimal around West Michigan. Stick with the 13 ON YOUR SIDE weather team for the latest forecast!

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.