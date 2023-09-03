Another round of wintry weather on the way

A widespread and impactful snowfall is targeting West Michigan on Thursday night and Friday. Here's the latest on what to expect!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — While Thursday is starting off with quiet weather, things will be taking a very big change as we head past sundown Thursday evening. That is when our next round of winter weather pushes into West Michigan, with more snowfall and tricky travel as we head through the overnight and into early Friday morning.

As of Thursday morning the entire 13 On Your Side viewing area was placed under a Winter Weather Advisory from 7 p.m. Thursday evening through 11 a.m. on Friday morning. The heaviest snowfall will likely fall after midnight, to just before sunrise on Friday.

The latest alerts can be seen in the map below.

In terms of snowfall, the counties in southwestern portions of the region will see snowfall first, with snow overspreading the rest of the area by midnight. Snowfall to our southwest could start as early as the 6p to 9p timeframe.

Snow will stay consistent, and periodically heavy, through the overnight hours and into early Friday morning. Snow will start to become more scattered by late Friday morning and eventually come to an end by Friday evening.

In terms of snowfall totals, we are looking at a broad coverage of 4 to 6 inches around West Michigan. Some of the areas who see the heaviest bands set up will see 6 to 8 inches.

Don't focus too much on the individual numbers below, but these are realistic totals for our region from this snow system.

In terms of impacts, the good news is that ice is not expected for this system, and it should pretty much all fall as snow. Travel and visibility will be highly impacted at times, but power outages are only a minor concern.

The worst travel times will be after midnight and through the morning commute, where slow travel and low visibility will be expected. Expect to have morning travel impacted and for the possibility for school closings and delays.

The 13 On Your Side Weather Team will be tracking this system all night tonight and through the day on Friday, so make sure you stick with us for the latest details as this round of snow moves through!

Stay safe out there!

-- Meteorologist Michael Behrens

