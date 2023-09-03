x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Weather

Another round of wintry weather on the way

A widespread and impactful snowfall is targeting West Michigan on Thursday night and Friday. Here's the latest on what to expect!

More Videos

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — While Thursday is starting off with quiet weather, things will be taking a very big change as we head past sundown Thursday evening. That is when our next round of winter weather pushes into West Michigan, with more snowfall and tricky travel as we head through the overnight and into early Friday morning. 

As of Thursday morning the entire 13 On Your Side viewing area was placed under a Winter Weather Advisory from 7 p.m. Thursday evening through 11 a.m. on Friday morning. The heaviest snowfall will likely fall after midnight, to just before sunrise on Friday.

The latest alerts can be seen in the map below. 

Credit: WZZM
Winter Weather Advisories cover all of West Michigan from 7 pm Thursday through 11 am Friday.

In terms of snowfall, the counties in southwestern portions of the region will see snowfall first, with snow overspreading the rest of the area by midnight. Snowfall to our southwest could start as early as the 6p to 9p timeframe. 

Credit: WZZM
Snowfall moves into West Michigan on Thursday evening.

Snow will stay consistent, and periodically heavy, through the overnight hours and into early Friday morning. Snow will start to become more scattered by late Friday morning and eventually come to an end by Friday evening. 

Credit: WZZM
Snow starting to break up by late Friday morning.

In terms of snowfall totals, we are looking at a broad coverage of 4 to 6 inches around West Michigan. Some of the areas who see the heaviest bands set up will see 6 to 8 inches.

Don't focus too much on the individual numbers below, but these are realistic totals for our region from this snow system. 

Credit: WZZM
Snowfall possibilities for Thursday night and Friday.

In terms of impacts, the good news is that ice is not expected for this system, and it should pretty much all fall as snow. Travel and visibility will be highly impacted at times, but power outages are only a minor concern. 

Credit: 13 On Your Side
Winter Weather Impacts for March 9-10, 2023

The worst travel times will be after midnight and through the morning commute, where slow travel and low visibility will be expected. Expect to have morning travel impacted and for the possibility for school closings and delays. 

Credit: Michael Behrens
Travel impact timeline for Thursday night through Friday.

The 13 On Your Side Weather Team will be tracking this system all night tonight and through the day on Friday, so make sure you stick with us for the latest details as this round of snow moves through! 

Stay safe out there! 

-- Meteorologist Michael Behrens

Follow me on social media! Facebook Meteorologist Michael Behrens, Twitter @MikeBehrensWX, and Instagram @MikeBehrensWX

Email me at: MBehrens@13OnYourSide.com

Have a 30-second video or still photo to share? We'd love to share it with everyone! Email your image to Weather@13OnYourSide.com or post it to our 13OnYourSide Facebook Page.

   

Related Articles

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Before You Leave, Check This Out