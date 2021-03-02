Arctic air targets West Michigan

The coldest air since 2019 is on the way to West Michigan. Here's what to expect!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — So far, winter 2020-21 has been pretty easy on us here in West Michigan. We've had well below average snowfall, and temperatures that have trended near to above average.

We told you the other week part of this stability has been due to a strong polar vortex, but that vortex has now entered a weaker and wavier pattern, which can allow for areas of arctic air to break off and travel down into the United States.

That's what we are going to see happen over the coming days.

After a weather system bringing wintry mix Thursday and snow Friday moves through, our temperatures are set to fall and fall to levels not seen so far this winter.

In fact, our forecast calls for highs that have not been this cold since 2019.

Below is our forecast highs over the next 10 days.

If you think that looks cold, you should check out the lows! We could be looking at sub-zero morning lows by this time next week!

We haven't seen lows this cold since 2019 either.

While temperatures start to climb some by late next week, the extended pattern is still looking to be set up for colder than average temperatures. The Climate Prediction Center places West Michigan with a decent shot at continued colder than average temperatures through at least Feb. 16.

In addition to this persistent cold air, we are also looking at several rounds of accumulating snow potential, the first of which arrives with the initial blast Thursday evening going into Friday.

So with that in mind, make sure you keep an eye on the 13 On Your Side forecast for the latest details as you plan your next few weeks! We'll make sure to keep you informed.

