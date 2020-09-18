Autumnal Equinox: That's a wrap summer, fall is back!

Fall officially begins Tuesday Sept. 22 for the Northern Hemisphere.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The season that promises brightly colored leaves, crisp air, and pumpkin spice everything is here! We greet the arrival of fall starting Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 9:31 EDT. This comes as astronomical seasons switch to autumn.

This period is marked by the sun being directly in line with the celestial equator. The sun will then move south of the quarter, bringing the Northern Hemisphere into autumn and the Southern Hemisphere into spring.

The word equinox comes from the Latin words "aequalis" and "nox," meaning equal night, although not everyone has an equal amount of light and dark on the equinox.

The sunrise in Grand Rapids will be at 7:30 am and sunset is at 7:38 pm. A few days later on Sept. 25, the sunrise and sunset times will be at 7:33 a.m. and 7:33 p.m.

Beyond Tuesday, the Northern Hemisphere will spend more time in the dark than daylight. So, if you are looking for longer and brighter days, you'll need to head south of the equator.

Fun fact! During the Autumnal Equinox the sun will rise exactly in the east and set directly in the west.

Beyond Tuesday, Sept. 22 the sun will continue southbound, eventually bringing us to the start of the winter season on Monday, Dec. 21.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.