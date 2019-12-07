Residents across western Washington reported feeling shaking after a magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck in Snohomish County on Friday morning.

The 2:51 a.m. shaking was recorded on a baby monitor just east of Mill Creek.

More surveillance video showed shaking in the areas of Monroe and Everett.

KING 5 viewer Lesley Sheline reported feeling shaking as far south as Renton.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake struck about 10 miles southeast of Everett. It was about six miles underground.

The earthquake was followed by a series of aftershocks, including a 3.5 earthquake two minutes after the initial quake.

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office says it hasn't received any reports of injuries.